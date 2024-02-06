Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student

A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill.

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University student, Ashlei East-Sterling.

East-Sterling, a Cape Girardeau native, is slated to receive a bachelor's degree in business administration from SEMO on May 14.

Calling a December 2018 story about Knudtson getting his Southeast undergraduate degree in mid-life "encouraging," the mother of six was inspired to finish her own coursework.

"I read your article in the (Southeast) Missourian. It was very inspiring! I got divorced after 18 years and decided to go back to school even though I love my job," the former Cape Girardeau Central student said in a direct message to Knudtson, mayor from 2002 to 2010 and a former member of SEMO's Board of Regents — now called Board of Governors.

"I want to show my kids it's never too late to go back and finish something I started so many years ago. I work full time, am a single mom to six amazing kiddos — now full-time college student. I'm either crazy or very motivated, probably a little of both. Congratulations on your degree. It was a very encouraging article to read," East-Sterling messaged Knudtson.

East-Sterling said she has worked for Cape Girardeau County's health department for more than 10 years, and is now in the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) department.

She told the Southeast Missourian on Sunday she hopes to use her sheepskin to move into business management or human resources.