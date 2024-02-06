Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student

A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill.
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University student, Ashlei East-Sterling.
East-Sterling, a Cape Girardeau native, is slated to receive a bachelor's degree in business administration from SEMO on May 14.
Calling a December 2018 story about Knudtson getting his Southeast undergraduate degree in mid-life "encouraging," the mother of six was inspired to finish her own coursework.
"I read your article in the (Southeast) Missourian. It was very inspiring! I got divorced after 18 years and decided to go back to school even though I love my job," the former Cape Girardeau Central student said in a direct message to Knudtson, mayor from 2002 to 2010 and a former member of SEMO's Board of Regents — now called Board of Governors.
"I want to show my kids it's never too late to go back and finish something I started so many years ago. I work full time, am a single mom to six amazing kiddos — now full-time college student. I'm either crazy or very motivated, probably a little of both. Congratulations on your degree. It was a very encouraging article to read," East-Sterling messaged Knudtson.
East-Sterling said she has worked for Cape Girardeau County's health department for more than 10 years, and is now in the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) department.
She told the Southeast Missourian on Sunday she hopes to use her sheepskin to move into business management or human resources.
Knudtson, like East-Sterling, was once a non-traditional student.
In his youth, Knudtson obtained a University of Minnesota baseball scholarship but a shoulder injury led to him losing the financial award.
Entering the work world, Knudtson became a hockey referee, later moving into banking and a career in Cape Girardeau.
At age 55, Knudtson received his degree from SEMO on Dec. 15, 2018.
In remarks at SEMO's Show Me Center that day, Knudtson said:
"Don't anybody tell me that a degree doesn't matter, it should be on everybody's bucket list, to-do list and goal. What a college degree really means is what it does for you as a person and what it does to enhance your brand."
In a message to East-Sterling, the current executive vice president of First Missouri State Bank expressed his pride in her accomplishment.
"Thanks for reaching out to me with your story (and) this is precisely why I agreed to allow media to focus on my achievement. I was hopeful my story could inspire those who have returned to school and those contemplating returning," Knudtson said, adding, "You hang in there and 'Git 'Er Done.'"
In an email to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday, Knudtson said, "To learn this incredible woman actually followed through and is graduating sends chills down my spine. Just think of the example she has set for her six children. This is precisely how generations are changed forever."
