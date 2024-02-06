Former Cape mayor praises Humane Society, speaks at groundbreaking

Thinking back on his eight years as mayor of Cape Girardeau, Jay B. Knudtson recalled an unforgettable encounter with the city’s pet lovers.

Knudtson, who served in the Cape Girardeau mayoralty from 2002 to 2010, said that during his tenure, the City Council began to review and discuss putting a limit on canines and felines within individual households.

“It was 2004, I think, and there was no limitation (then) on the number of dogs and cats that people could have within city limits,” Knudtson remembered.

The reaction to a possible pet restriction was unexpected, Knudtson said.

“The normally quiet and empty City Council chambers were filled to overflowing with citizens who wanted to voice their opinion,” he said.

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson is seen with the family dog, Bella. Submitted

Knudtson, executive vice president of First Missouri State Bank, called to mind a vivid moment with one person present at the meeting.

“One lady stepped forward and yelled, ‘Mr. Mayor, I know you have a job to do but I’d rather get rid of my husband than one of my dogs!’”

Cape Girardeau’s elected leaders did opt to impose a maximum limit but included a grandfather clause to ensure no one at the time of the implementation of the ordinance had to part with a beloved dog or cat.

Humane Society groundbreaking

Knudtson will offer remarks at Wednesday’s scheduled 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony for a new $3.7 million shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HS-SEMO).

Wednesday, by happy coincidence, also happens to be National Dog Day in the U.S.

The new 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center will be built next door to the 1,236-square-foot building Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has used since 1982 at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“We asked (Knudtson) to speak because he understands the asset HS-SEMO is for our community,” said Charlotte Boyce Craig, local Humane Society board president.