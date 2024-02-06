Former Cape mayor, business owner, 'family man' Paul Stehr dies at 87

Former Cape Girardeau mayor and beloved family man Paul William "Herk" Stehr died Monday, Aug. 28, at the age of 87.

His oldest daughter, Teri Hinkebein, said her father "peacefully passed away" in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he and his wife, Joan, moved to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Dad's health had been declining for a couple of years," Hinkebein said. "He had good days and bad days, and fought and fought and fought, which we would expect from him."

Hinkebein said her parents were "very reluctant" to leave Cape Girardeau, but they were very happy to be closer to their family. She said her family was thankful they did, because they had the gift of "really getting to know our adult parents."

Hinkebein said, during those last nine years in North Carolina, she and her sisters got a chance to learn a few things about their father they hadn't heard before.

She said they knew he was born March 30, 1936, and grew up in Cape Girardeau, which he was proud to call his hometown. They knew that at 8 years old he delivered newspapers for the Southeast Missourian, where his father, Rudolph Stehr, worked in the printing department.

Paul Stehr, far right, receives a trophy for Most Valuable Player after his team won the state basketball championship for Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1954. Also pictured, from left, Maurice Dunklin, Glenda Jones and James F. Miller. Southeast Missourian file

Paul Stehr, far right, receives a trophy for Most Valuable Player after his team won the state basketball championship for Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1954. Also pictured, from left, Maurice Dunklin, Glenda Jones and James F. Miller. Southeast Missourian file

And, of course, her dad had told them many times about how he played basketball for Cape Girardeau Central High School and his team won the school's first state championship in 1954, and that he had been named Most Valuable Player.

However, Hinkebein said, her father was a humble man, and they never knew how amazing he really was. She said they learned their father also played shortstop on the Cape Girardeau American Legion baseball team from 1950 to 1954 and won back-to-back state championships in 1951 and 1952. She said they also got to hear about how Stehr was an Eagle Scout and student body president and National Honor Society president at Cape Central.

One thing Stehr never got around to telling his family, not even his wife, Joan, was how he got his nickname, "Herk".

Don Koch, one of Stehr's lifelong friends and championship basketball teammate, said he might have an idea about that.

"Now this is hearsay, but I'm pretty sure it's the truth," Koch said. "In high school, Paul was one of these tall, lanky, skinny, little rascals, and he would stand in front of the mirror, and he would flex his muscles. I don't remember whether he called himself Hercules or all the other guys did, but that's how we all started calling him 'Herk', and it stuck for the rest of his life.

After high school, Stehr attended the University of Missouri on a U.S. Marine Corps Scholarship, where he continued to excel in athletics as a member of the school's basketball and baseball teams. He also reconnected with his high school girlfriend and love of his life, Joan Porter. They married shortly after graduation, and Paul began his career in the U.S. Marines, where he attained the rank of captain.

When they moved back to Cape Girardeau, Stehr opened a clothing and athletic store, The University Shop, located across from Houck Stadium.

Koch said he was not surprised Stehr served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and later as the city's mayor from 1978 to 1981.

"He was that kind of a guy," Koch said. "He wanted to contribute to helping make Cape Girardeau and the world a better place, and he never patted himself on the back."