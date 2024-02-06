A judge has set a $500,000 cash-only bond for a Cape Girardeau nursing assistant accused of sexual assault during his job in the St. Louis area, while police say the man is being investigated for more potential cases with similar circumstances.

Felix Mumba, 38, of Cape Girardeau was charged with four Class D felony counts, including three charges of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree rape.

The charges stem from alleged crimes April 8, 2022.

According to the complaint filed in court, Mumba "had deviate sexual intercourse with (the victim), knowing that he did so without the consent of (the victim)."

According to St. Louis media reports, Mumba was arrested at a Mercy rehabilitation facility in Chesterfield, Missouri, where he was working.