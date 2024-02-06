All sections
NewsSeptember 19, 2023

Former Cape Girardeau nursing assistant charged with sexual assault in St. Louis area

Bob Miller avatar

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller

A judge has set a $500,000 cash-only bond for a Cape Girardeau nursing assistant accused of sexual assault during his job in the St. Louis area, while police say the man is being investigated for more potential cases with similar circumstances.

Felix Mumba, 38, of Cape Girardeau was charged with four Class D felony counts, including three charges of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree rape.

The charges stem from alleged crimes April 8, 2022.

According to the complaint filed in court, Mumba "had deviate sexual intercourse with (the victim), knowing that he did so without the consent of (the victim)."

According to St. Louis media reports, Mumba was arrested at a Mercy rehabilitation facility in Chesterfield, Missouri, where he was working.

Court documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian state Mumba was working as a CNA at DePaul Hospital at the time of the alleged rape. The document states Mumba denied the rape, but "a DNA profile consistent with the defendant was found on victim's vaginal swab."

In the complaint signed by Matt Paxton of the Bridgeton (Missouri) Police Department, the officer wrote, "I believe that the defendant poses a danger to the community or to any other person because there are two other pending investigations of Defendant with similar facts."

It is unclear where Mumba was living at the time of the alleged rape or the time of his arrest.

Mumba shows a Cape Girardeau address on the court's online record system. The online database shows several traffic citations occurring in Scott, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties, as well as a protection order from 2017 in Cape Girardeau County.

Officials with the Bridgeton Police Department referred media inquiries to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office. A spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said the office would not comment further on the case, including providing information regarding Mumba's employment history.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

