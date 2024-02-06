All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 17, 2022
Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 54
A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his death...
Southeast Missourian
Jay Purcell, former District 2 Cape Girardeau County commissioner, listens to oral arguments Feb. 24, 2010, in Purcell v. Cape Girardeau County Commission, heard by the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City. Purcell died Nov. 2 at the age of 54.
Jay Purcell, former District 2 Cape Girardeau County commissioner, listens to oral arguments Feb. 24, 2010, in Purcell v. Cape Girardeau County Commission, heard by the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City. Purcell died Nov. 2 at the age of 54.Southeast Missourian file

A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54.

Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his death.

Electoral history

A former employee of Dana Corp., Purcell was elected without opposition as Ward 3 Cape Girardeau City councilman in April 2000.

Later, he won District 2 Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner race in 2004, defeating James L. Bowers by a 63% to 37% margin.

Purcell was reelected to the post without opposition in 2008.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Legacy

Purcell once noted what he viewed as his accomplishments in county government — most notably, money-saving measures such as taking over personal supervision of the county parks department and encouraging the elimination of some jobs in county offices.

"I've always fought for what was right," Purcell told the Southeast Missourian in 2012. "I think my record speaks for itself. I think as time goes on, people will realize what I've accomplished."

Former associate Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell, in this undated photo, holds up an audio device used to record a closed session of the commission. Purcell went on to allege the closed session violated the state's Sunshine Act and filed suit against the commission. The case eventually reached the Missouri Supreme Court, which ruled against Purcell on April 6, 2010. Purcell died Nov. 2.
Former associate Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell, in this undated photo, holds up an audio device used to record a closed session of the commission. Purcell went on to allege the closed session violated the state's Sunshine Act and filed suit against the commission. The case eventually reached the Missouri Supreme Court, which ruled against Purcell on April 6, 2010. Purcell died Nov. 2.Southeast Missourian file

Sunshine Law suit

After then-Cape Girardeau County Auditor David Ludwig refused a commission request to resign in 2008, Purcell filed a lawsuit against the commission, alleging violation of the state's Open Meetings and Records Act, more commonly known as the Sunshine Law.

Purcell acknowledged surreptitiously recording a closed commission meeting, later charging the same meeting violated the dictates of the Sunshine Law.

Purcell's suit failed at circuit court, at the Missouri Court of Appeals and ultimately at the state Supreme Court level.

After a hearing in February 2010, the state's highest court ruled unanimously against Purcell in a judgment filed April 6, 2010.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy