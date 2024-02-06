Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 54

A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54.

Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his death.

Electoral history

A former employee of Dana Corp., Purcell was elected without opposition as Ward 3 Cape Girardeau City councilman in April 2000.

Later, he won District 2 Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner race in 2004, defeating James L. Bowers by a 63% to 37% margin.

Purcell was reelected to the post without opposition in 2008.