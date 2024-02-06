Former Cape Girardeau city manager Michael Miller dies

Michael G. Miller, Cape Girardeau’s city manager from 1995 to 2003, died Sunday. He was 80 years old.
Miller, who is not originally from Cape Girardeau, remained in the city after his tenure as the city’s administrative leader. He was a member of Cape West Rotary and St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Before coming to Cape Girardeau, Miller was a city manager in Slater, Missouri; Vermillion, South Dakota; Maplewood, Minnesota; Council Bluffs, Iowa; St. Joseph, Missouri; and Ferguson, Missouri; according to his obituary,
Miller was hired as city manager during the mayoral tenure of Al Spradling III.
Spradling described Miller as a quiet leader who stood up for his employees.
“He was first and foremost a professional city manager,” Spradling said. “And he was very low-key when it came to dealing with administration and his employees. He let his employees be out front and take credit, and he supported them tremendously.
“He was just a really good guy, and I really enjoyed working with him and hate to see his passing. He left a quiet legacy in Cape Girardeau.”
Miller was fired from his position in 2003 as the city council, led by Mayor Jay Knudtson, sought a different type of leadership.
But Miller remained in Cape Girardeau during his retirement years.
Spradling said Miller and his wife, Janice, liked the city, and they spent a lot of time during their retirement traveling to dog shows.
Miller is survived by his wife, Janice, five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Ford and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
