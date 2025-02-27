Former Cape County coroner's criminal trial set for March 5

Former Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's criminal trial is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, as the court denied his defense attorney Lynne Chambers' request to withdraw from the case.

Chambers filed the motion to withdraw from Jordan's case Feb. 14. Chambers states in the document that Jordan failed to honor their agreement.

The document said Jordan failed to pay legal fees, cooperate or communicate with Chambers. According to Chambers, multiple attempts were made to resolve the issues with Jordan, but she was unable to have him comply.