Former Cape County coroner's criminal trial set for March 5

Former Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's criminal trial is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, as the court denied his defense attorney Lynne Chambers' request to withdraw from the case.
Chambers filed the motion to withdraw from Jordan's case Feb. 14. Chambers states in the document that Jordan failed to honor their agreement.
The document said Jordan failed to pay legal fees, cooperate or communicate with Chambers. According to Chambers, multiple attempts were made to resolve the issues with Jordan, but she was unable to have him comply.
"Continued representation would result in an undue burden on counsel and may compromise counsel’s ability to effectively represent client in accordance with ethical and professional responsibilities," Chambers states in the document.
The court order denying Chambers' withdrawal cited that the motion was made too close to the time of Jordan's trial. Jordan told the Southeast Missourian he would not comment on Chambers trying to withdraw from the case. The Southeast Missourian emailed Chambers, but has not received a response.
Jordan is facing three counts of providing false information to vital records and a misdemeanor of stealing in his bench trial at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.