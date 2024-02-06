Former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss will run for a state House seat, setting up a Republican primary battle next year with state Sen. Wayne Wallingford.
Voss announced his candidacy Tuesday in an emailed news release.
Voss said his lack of time in Jefferson City will be an asset, not a hurdle in his campaign.
“When I hear from people throughout the community, they are ready for a fresh set of eyes — a new conservative voice,” he said in a news release.
“As an engineer by trade, when I see a problem, my instinct is to find a solution. I’ve been listening to friends and business leaders about what is important to them and what they expect or need from their government. I have been very encouraged by their support,” he said.
Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said earlier this month he plans to run for the District 147 House seat now held by state Rep. Kathy Swan.
In announcing his candidacy, Voss described himself as fiscally conservative.
“We need to grow our economy and hold our government accountable to use our taxes responsibly by eliminating waste and bureaucracy. We need to allow our businesses to grow and thrive and help them by cutting red tape and getting out of the way,” he said in the news release.
Voss said he is “pro-life and will always uphold the constitutional rights of all Missourians — including their right to life and their right to bear arms.”
The former councilman said in a subsequent interview with the Southeast Missourian he planned to run for the House seat even before Wallingford announced.
“I have been considering this for quite some time,” he said.
The Cape Girardeau resident has been active in the community as a Boy Scout leader and past president of Habitat for Humanity, according to the news release.
He also has chaired the Cape Girardeau County Republican Party committee.
Voss served as Ward 1 councilman from 2006 to 2014.
He has continued to serve the community as a member of the city’s Transportation Trust Fund 5 and Trust Fund 6 committees and the public library board of trustees, the release stated.
“I’ve always tried to find ways I can give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family,” Voss said.
“My wife (Janice) and I are proud to have raised our three boys here and love being able to call Cape Girardeau home,” he said.
Swan and Wallingford are term-limited in their current positions. Their terms end next year.
The House district encompasses an area primarily covering the City of Cape Girardeau.
Swan, a Cape Girardeau Republican, and state Rep. Holly Rehder, a Scott County Republican, are running to succeed Wallingford in the Senate.
Rehder is also term-limited. Like Swan, next year will be her last in the House.
Under Missouri’s constitution, state senators are limited to two, four-year terms and representatives to four, two-year terms.
Wallingford previously served two years in the House before being elected to the Senate. As a result, he could serve three additional House terms.
Voss recently retired from Procter & Gamble after a 33-year career.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.