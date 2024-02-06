Former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss will run for a state House seat, setting up a Republican primary battle next year with state Sen. Wayne Wallingford.

Voss announced his candidacy Tuesday in an emailed news release.

Voss said his lack of time in Jefferson City will be an asset, not a hurdle in his campaign.

“When I hear from people throughout the community, they are ready for a fresh set of eyes — a new conservative voice,” he said in a news release.

“As an engineer by trade, when I see a problem, my instinct is to find a solution. I’ve been listening to friends and business leaders about what is important to them and what they expect or need from their government. I have been very encouraged by their support,” he said.

Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said earlier this month he plans to run for the District 147 House seat now held by state Rep. Kathy Swan.

In announcing his candidacy, Voss described himself as fiscally conservative.

Wayne Wallingford

“We need to grow our economy and hold our government accountable to use our taxes responsibly by eliminating waste and bureaucracy. We need to allow our businesses to grow and thrive and help them by cutting red tape and getting out of the way,” he said in the news release.

Voss said he is “pro-life and will always uphold the constitutional rights of all Missourians — including their right to life and their right to bear arms.”

The former councilman said in a subsequent interview with the Southeast Missourian he planned to run for the House seat even before Wallingford announced.

“I have been considering this for quite some time,” he said.

The Cape Girardeau resident has been active in the community as a Boy Scout leader and past president of Habitat for Humanity, according to the news release.