All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 7, 2018
Former Cape cop to serve federal prison sentence in child-porn case
Former Cape Girardeau police officer Jason McDonald, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a child pornography charge. He entered a guilty plea March 6 in federal court in Cape Girardeau. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. handed down the sentence, according to a release from federal prosecutors...
Southeast Missourian

Former Cape Girardeau police officer Jason McDonald, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to a child pornography charge.

He entered a guilty plea March 6 in federal court in Cape Girardeau. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. handed down the sentence, according to a release from federal prosecutors.

The investigation began in 2014 after federal agents discovered McDonald was uploading images and videos of child pornography to an online storage account from his residence in Jackson, the release said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered a laptop containing "numerous images and videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct," the release said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A grand jury indicted McDonald in November 2016.

McDonald was employed with the Cape Girardeau Police Department from August 2009 to August 2014. Police said he resigned to seek employment elsewhere.

Federal prosecutors said, "After a thorough investigation, there was no evidence to suggest McDonald was obtaining or viewing child pornography while on duty as a police officer."

After serving his sentence, McDonald will be placed on supervised release for 10 years and will be subject to lifetime sex-offender registration requirements, the release said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy