NewsMarch 2, 2022

Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post

Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Mehner has been named assistant vice president for Office and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University. He is the retired president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.Southeast Missourian file

John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is assistant vice president for the newly-created Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Mehner began his new job Tuesday and his office is housed in the Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at 926 Broadway.

The center sits on a site occupied for decades by Cape Girardeau's First Baptist Church.

"I love this region and was fortunate to be selected for a role that keeps me connected to my existing relationships," Mehner said.

Mehner, who will report to Southeast's president Carlos Vargas, retired in December after 28 years with Cape Girardeau Chamber.

Vargas said Mehner will lead SEMO's economic and workforce development and related training initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome John to Southeast Missouri State University," Vargas said in a news release.

"John has a large network and is respected locally, regionally and throughout the state for his work. We look forward to leveraging his relationships to strengthen existing university partnerships and to create new ones with business, industry and local, state and federal entities in the areas of workforce development, continuing education and employee training."

The Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Southeast Missouri State University houses the office of SEMO's new assistant vice president for the newly-created Office of Economic and Workforce Development.
The Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Southeast Missouri State University houses the office of SEMO's new assistant vice president for the newly-created Office of Economic and Workforce Development.Southeast Missourian file

Mehner will supervise Southeast's Office of Career Services, Continuing Education, the Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC), the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Catapult Creative House, and SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy "to ensure alignment to industry-sector standards and effective programming for student success," said the SEMO statement.

"I am excited to join Dr. Vargas and the entire Southeast Missouri State University team in this new role," Mehner said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with our regional business community and our local, state and federal partners in economic and workforce development. Southeast plays such a critical role at so many different levels regionally and beyond. We are committed to enhancing these specific areas outlined in this new office."

Mehner, a former law enforcement officer, holds a Master of Science in public administration and Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in computer science, all from Southeast. He also attended the Institute for Organization Management at the University of Notre Dame and the Greater St. Louis Police Academy.

