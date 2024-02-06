Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post

John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is assistant vice president for the newly-created Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Mehner began his new job Tuesday and his office is housed in the Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at 926 Broadway.

The center sits on a site occupied for decades by Cape Girardeau's First Baptist Church.

"I love this region and was fortunate to be selected for a role that keeps me connected to my existing relationships," Mehner said.

Mehner, who will report to Southeast's president Carlos Vargas, retired in December after 28 years with Cape Girardeau Chamber.

Vargas said Mehner will lead SEMO's economic and workforce development and related training initiatives.