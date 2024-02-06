All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 8, 2020

Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 2009

A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his former Cape Girardeau Central students...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Freeman Fouts
Freeman Fouts

A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his former Cape Girardeau Central students.

On Nov. 6, the victim reported Fouts began to befriend him during the course of the 2008-2009 school year. In approximately January 2009, Fouts began giving the victim rides home from school nearly every day, which led to him eventually sexually assaulting the student several times per week, authorities said. The alleged sexual abuse occurred between January 2009 and May 2010 in Cape Girardeau. The victim said there were also incidents that occurred in Wayne County, Missouri, and Destin, Florida.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Nov. 12, Fouts admitted during a phone call with the victim to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with him, according to a probable-cause statement. The statement said Fouts seemed “extremely nervous” during the call and “repeatedly expressed regret and remorse to the victim.”

Fouts was an English/language arts teacher at Cape Girardeau Central from June 2008 to June 2014, according to his LinkedIn page. Since leaving the Cape Girardeau School District, Fouts was employed at the Sullivan School District from June 2014 to July 2018 and at the Washington School District from July 2018 until present.

Second-degree statutory sodomy is a Class-D felony punishible by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Fouts is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing with Judge Frank Miller at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy