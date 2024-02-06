All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 14, 2020

Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation. Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one count of second-degree harassment in which she didn't admit guilt but accepted that there's enough evidence to convict her. In addition to probation, she also agreed to voluntarily surrender her teacher's license...

Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one count of second-degree harassment in which she didn't admit guilt but accepted that there's enough evidence to convict her. In addition to probation, she also agreed to voluntarily surrender her teacher's license.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She originally faced other charges, including second-degree statutory rape.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper wrote in charging documents that Giesler had sexual encounters with the student in April and May of 2018 at her home. She was working at Ste. Genevieve High School at the time.

Giesler previously worked for the Liberty School District as a teacher.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy