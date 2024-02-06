Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one count of second-degree harassment in which she didn't admit guilt but accepted that there's enough evidence to convict her. In addition to probation, she also agreed to voluntarily surrender her teacher's license.