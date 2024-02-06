Former administrator files legal complaint against Scott City

Another former Scott City employee has filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, alleging discrimination.

Ron Eskew, who served as city administrator from December 2001 until March this year, said in the complaint he was unlawfully forced to resign.

"I believe that I was fired because of my support and participation in an ongoing MCHR investigation against Scott City and/or [Mayor] Ron Cummins regarding Phyllis Spinks," Eskew wrote in the complaint.

Spinks, who served as Scott City park director for about 25 years, filed a complaint in late January, accusing the city of firing her "due to my age, 63, my gender, female, and my disability, anxiety and stress. ... Cummins told the park board members, who govern me, to vote me out, stating, 'She's been here 25 years; she's been here long enough. I want new blood in here.'"

Eskew's complaint, filed May 15, lists "retaliation" as the reason for his termination.

"Scott City, led by Ron Cummins and certain members of the city council, wanted to get rid of Ms. Spinks, and I stood against that effort, and I paid the price for it with my job," Eskew wrote.