Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary of Post 3838 and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri are reaching "the houseless" during their first walk -- The Forgotten -- dedicated to homelessness awareness Saturday. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at Capaha Park's shelter No. 4.

According to VFW Post 3838 Sr. vice commander Matt Hampton, a VFW member, "Zeke," initiated the walk. He wanted to create a homeless committee and even offered to be chairman, Hampton said.

"You do forget about these issues, because it's not right in your face," Hampton said.

Initial stages of planning the annual walk began to form, coupled with additional support and interest from other members of the community, Hampton said.

And even with VFW being a veterans organization, he said, it couldn't just reach out to homeless veterans for the upcoming walk. By reaching only homeless veterans, Hampton said the event's effect would be "missing something."

"We'll make more of an impact if we work with everybody and all the homeless in our area," he said, adding it was a wise decision to do so.

Hampton said he met member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cape Girardeau and administrator of the People's Shelter pop-up homeless shelter, Renita Green, at a previous VFW event.

That's when brainstorming her involvement with the walk began.

"The point is, we're here to support part of what she's doing with this," Hampton said.

He strives to work together as a community, Hampton said, because "that's what we're welcoming."

Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, said VFW Post 3838 contacted the organization based on its role within the community.