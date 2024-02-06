As Cesare Pavese once said, "We do not remember days, we remember moments."

As for the class of 2020 all around the world, we want to be remembered for who are, the impacts we made on countless people, the role models that we were and the immense work that we put in to get to where we are today.

We all want to be forever remembered by our favorite teachers, as the goofy kid in the back of the class that slept through every lecture, as the shoulder to cry on during difficult times, as the devoted leaders and service-oriented people that the class of 2020 is made up of.

But most of all, ladies and gentlemen, the class of 2020 longs to be remembered for the achievements that we have accomplished and overcome, along with every little moment!

The class of 2020 is similar to every other class that has ever graduated because we have amazing accomplishments that we want so badly to celebrate with our family, friends and loved ones. Our experience has just been more unique in the fact that we have lived through many tragedies.