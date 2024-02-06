As Cesare Pavese once said, "We do not remember days, we remember moments."
As for the class of 2020 all around the world, we want to be remembered for who are, the impacts we made on countless people, the role models that we were and the immense work that we put in to get to where we are today.
We all want to be forever remembered by our favorite teachers, as the goofy kid in the back of the class that slept through every lecture, as the shoulder to cry on during difficult times, as the devoted leaders and service-oriented people that the class of 2020 is made up of.
But most of all, ladies and gentlemen, the class of 2020 longs to be remembered for the achievements that we have accomplished and overcome, along with every little moment!
The class of 2020 is similar to every other class that has ever graduated because we have amazing accomplishments that we want so badly to celebrate with our family, friends and loved ones. Our experience has just been more unique in the fact that we have lived through many tragedies.
Although, Class of 2020, let me tell you something: we cannot let this get us down. The members of the class of 2020 were born in the midst of the 9/11 tragedies, and now we are graduating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class of 2020 is composed of many strong, compassionate and caring individuals who continue to persist and bring the good out of every situation that may be thrown our way. When this is all over, we will truly be remembered for our dedication, amazing accomplishments, positivity, life-changing attitudes and all the little moments where we made tremendous impacts on the world!
The class of 2020 will soon be able to celebrate all of their accomplishments with their friends, family and loved ones, and it will be even better than any other graduating class. Our celebrations will be bittersweet in the sense that we worked so hard for something that we had to wait even longer to celebrate.
The fact that we were not able to attend school during the last two months of our senior year has made it even harder to say good-bye to our high school days.
Good luck to the class of 2020 everywhere! Continue to push yourself to get to wherever you may go in your future endeavors. I am so proud of us!
