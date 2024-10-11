Ford Groves dealership to relocate near SportsPlex

A new home is in the works for Ford Groves.

Representatives from the 110-year-old Ford Motor Company dealership said construction on a new location by the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex should commence in the coming months.

“From the very start we knew we wanted to upgrade from our facility, which is about 35 years old, and we looked at various spots and finally settled on the one by the SportsPlex,” Ford Groves dealer Bob Neff said.

The dealership currently operates out of a Cape Girardeau location at 1501 N. Kingshighway. A Jackson Ford Groves location at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. sold in August.

Ford Groves general manager Heath Lucas said the company bought the land for the SportsPlex-adjacent location.