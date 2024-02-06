For Kris Eastwood, chairing rodeo is way to give back to community

SIKESTON, Mo. — It all started with a football.
Initially, Kris Eastwood wasn’t thinking about rodeos or even the Jaycees, — he was volunteering his time to coach little league football.
As he got to know the members of the Sikeston Jaycees, Eastwood said he realized how much they do for the community. He soon joined the local organization.
“You realize how good-hearted they are. It is not very often you see a group that donates so much time — whether to the rodeo or some other Jaycee function,” he said. “You will meet some of the best people in the world. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I’m at today as a person if it wasn’t for the Jaycees.”
A Jaycee for more than a decade, Eastwood has worked his way through a variety of roles in the organization. In addition to coaching football, he has chaired rodeo events and was a member of the executive board. He served three terms on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo board before being selected co-chairman of the 2018 rodeo.
This year, he is the rodeo chairman.
It is a job he described as something of a juggling act.
As the 2018 rodeo came to an end, Eastwood’s work as chairman began. One of the first tasks is the entertainment.
This year’s lineup included Morgan Wallen opening the rodeo Wednesday followed by a triple-feature Thursday of Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, and Jake Owen on Friday night. Midland is scheduled to close the rodeo Saturday.
“The idea is to go for your big acts and get them routed in. That can be hard, because acts are so expensive, and we want to get the most bang for our buck because we want you and your family to be able to come out and enjoy the evening at the rodeo,” Eastwood said.
As the days ticked down before the rodeo’s opening, Eastwood said tickets were going fast.
“We are up about 5% from last year. This will be one of the biggest Wednesdays we have had since I have been a member out there,” he said. “Our goal is always to sell out.”
Eastwood said he thinks the 10,300 people who fill the arena to capacity get a bargain for the price of their ticket.
“There is nowhere around you can come and see three artists for $25 and watch a bullfight and watch a rodeo. To me, it is the best deal around,” he said. “Our tickets are $5 more on Friday and Saturday. But, still, that being said, you can’t see Jake Owen anywhere and a bullfight and a rodeo for that price.”
Lining up entertainment is just a small part of Eastwood’s duties as chairman.
His cellphone is always close by. As the rodeo neared, he said, it was ringing constantly with questions to answer from fellow Jaycees, vendors and contract personnel.
Since early summer, he and other Jaycees have worked long hours to ready the grounds for the four-day event.
It is time well spent, he said.
With the rodeo nearing its end, Eastwood acknowledged he is also ready to end his job as chairman. He said he is ready for his phone to stop ringing and to spend time with his family.
“I’m going to pack up my family and go somewhere and relax,” he said, adding with a smile, “We are going camping — somewhere with no cellphone service.”
