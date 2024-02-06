For Kris Eastwood, chairing rodeo is way to give back to community

SIKESTON, Mo. — It all started with a football.

Initially, Kris Eastwood wasn’t thinking about rodeos or even the Jaycees, — he was volunteering his time to coach little league football.

As he got to know the members of the Sikeston Jaycees, Eastwood said he realized how much they do for the community. He soon joined the local organization.

“You realize how good-hearted they are. It is not very often you see a group that donates so much time — whether to the rodeo or some other Jaycee function,” he said. “You will meet some of the best people in the world. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I’m at today as a person if it wasn’t for the Jaycees.”

A Jaycee for more than a decade, Eastwood has worked his way through a variety of roles in the organization. In addition to coaching football, he has chaired rodeo events and was a member of the executive board. He served three terms on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo board before being selected co-chairman of the 2018 rodeo.

This year, he is the rodeo chairman.

It is a job he described as something of a juggling act.

As the 2018 rodeo came to an end, Eastwood’s work as chairman began. One of the first tasks is the entertainment.

This year’s lineup included Morgan Wallen opening the rodeo Wednesday followed by a triple-feature Thursday of Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, and Jake Owen on Friday night. Midland is scheduled to close the rodeo Saturday.

“The idea is to go for your big acts and get them routed in. That can be hard, because acts are so expensive, and we want to get the most bang for our buck because we want you and your family to be able to come out and enjoy the evening at the rodeo,” Eastwood said.