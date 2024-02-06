For Jefferson community, expo offers job resources

People in poverty don't always have the resources to find secure employment, and helping build that social capital is the big push behind the Career & Resource Expo, happening Monday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

Principal Leigh Ragsdale said the Jefferson Elementary family is on a mission to improve the lives of the school's students and their families and the neighborhood as a whole.

Ragsdale called it "imperative" to be trusted enough by the schools' families to provide not just education for their children, but to provide information about opportunities.

"That's where this entire event was born," Ragsdale said. "We want to go outside our walls to reach our families at a different level."

Since July 2018, when Ragsdale was installed as principal, the school and surrounding community have been working together to build a strong sense of place and belonging. Jefferson's restorative discipline model and shift toward a STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) curriculum are already making waves, and this expo is an example of the kind of community outreach Ragsdale is hoping to build on.

This event is more powerful than a simple career fair, Ragsdale noted. Resource connection is also on offer.

Resume building and coaching for interviews will be available, she said, and representatives from several area resources will also be present.

SEMO Career Services, SNAP, First Call for Help, East Missouri Action Agency, One City and more will be there, Ragsdale said.

Computers will be available, so families who may not have access at home will have a chance to get online.