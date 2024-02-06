Football game postpones Jackson Christmas parade

There are only two things that could keep the Jackson Christmas Parade from happening on schedule Saturday night — bad weather and a Missouri Class 5 championship football game.

Weather won’t be an issue. As of Monday afternoon, Jackson’s forecast for Saturday night was calling for mostly clear skies with only a 10% chance of rain.

The undefeated Jackson High School Indians (13-0), however, are scheduled to play Carthage High School (11-2) at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri campus at 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbia for the MSHSAA state title.

Therefore, a decision was made to postpone the Jackson Christmas parade 24 hours until Sunday evening. The parade postponement was announced Monday by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, which sponsors the event.

“The Jackson High School band and a lot of other people who were scheduled to be involved in the parade are also going to be at the football game, so we thought it was best to move the parade,” said Uptown Jackson executive director Steve Turner.

“We sort of penciled it in for Sunday when we knew the playoff schedule and realized the championship game would be Saturday,” he said. The decision to delay the parade until Sunday was made shortly after the Indians defeated Staley High School in the state semifinal game in Kansas City over the weekend, thereby qualifying for the championship game Saturday night.

“People have been asking for a while now if we were going to move the parade to avoid the football game, but we didn’t want to say ‘yes’ and jinx it,” Turner said.