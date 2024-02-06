All sections
NewsJune 20, 2020

Food Truck Rally in Jackson to start Wednesday

A food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 24, according to a social media post. The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors, including:...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Molon Latte co-owners Kristen and Billy Lewis of Jackson pose for a portrait in the mobile coffee shop May 19, during the Jackson farmers market at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot in Jackson.
Molon Latte co-owners Kristen and Billy Lewis of Jackson pose for a portrait in the mobile coffee shop May 19, during the Jackson farmers market at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot in Jackson.

A food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 24, according to a social media post.

The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors, including:

  • The Iron Mountain Whistle Stop Cafe
  • Molon Latte
  • The German Cook
  • Gabriel's Italian Food & Wine
  • Speck Pizza & Street Food
  • LTs Street Tacos
  • Sammie's Custom Sandwiches
  • Straight Line Swine BBQ.

