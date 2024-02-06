Food Truck Rally in Jackson to start Wednesday

A food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 24, according to a social media post.
The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors, including:
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.