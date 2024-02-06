A Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations.

The indictment claims the federal government could seize 215 weapons if it obtains a conviction in the weapons case.

Shawn D. Stockard Sr. was indicted on the weapons charge in October. He was indicted on the drug charges March 5.

The federal drug indictment stems from an arrest made Feb. 2 in which Stockard was alleged to have possessed hydrocodone, clonazepam and oxycodone HCL, with the intent to distribute.

The federal weapons indictment stems from an arrest made by Cape Girardeau police officer Joseph Whistler in February, when he stopped Stockard for facing westbound in an eastbound lane on a street that was redacted in a probable-cause statement. Stockard originally declined Whistler's request to search his vehicle, but he consented to a search of his person “at which time I located three white oblong pills with the markings M357, which I knew from my training and experience to be acetaminophen/hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance,” according to the probable cause document.

The officer also found other pills, which Stockard told the officer belonged to someone else. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found four orange containers containing 252 pills. They also found $322 in cash, along with two pairs of brass knuckles.

Stockard was initially held on a cash-only bond of $30,000.