The smell of crab and hotdogs cut through the scent of rain as patrons lined up under umbrellas and ponchos. A sound system wrapped in trash bags blasted soulful hits from the '70s over the roar of a nearby generator. In spite of the weather, Food Truck Friday powered on.
The event was held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and contributed to the "Brindando Educaci--n con Acceso," or the Believing Everyone Can Achieve (BECA) Hispanic/Latino Scholarship.
"We just wish the rain would stop," shouted Sonia Rucker, Southeast Missouri State University dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity, as she held a tent down from the wind.
It would take more than a little thunder to shut the party down. As the fate of the event was being discussed, Rucker said "Food Truck Friday is now Drive-Thru Friday."
A few early birds were lucky enough to pull right up to the trucks but as the crowd grew, customers were forced out into the downpour to queue for their meals.
More than one umbrella was destroyed, but the lines were full of smiling faces and those working the event seemed glad to be there.
"It's worth being out here, rain, sleet or snow because it's important to support the students in any weather," said Terrell Butler, owner of the Tasty Sno Crabz food truck.
Food Truck Friday was sponsored by the Student Organization of Latinos, the Rust Center for Media and Southeast's Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity.
"We're really happy," said Jocelyn Reyes, president of the Student Organization of Latinos. "More people showed up than I expected, despite the weather."
The university has events over the next two weeks to contribute to the scholarship and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. All future events will be indoors.
