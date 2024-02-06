The smell of crab and hotdogs cut through the scent of rain as patrons lined up under umbrellas and ponchos. A sound system wrapped in trash bags blasted soulful hits from the '70s over the roar of a nearby generator. In spite of the weather, Food Truck Friday powered on.

The event was held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and contributed to the "Brindando Educaci--n con Acceso," or the Believing Everyone Can Achieve (BECA) Hispanic/Latino Scholarship.

Patrons line up for Food Truck Friday, an event for the univeristy's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. Matt Wagner ~ Southeast Arrow

"We just wish the rain would stop," shouted Sonia Rucker, Southeast Missouri State University dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity, as she held a tent down from the wind.

It would take more than a little thunder to shut the party down. As the fate of the event was being discussed, Rucker said "Food Truck Friday is now Drive-Thru Friday."