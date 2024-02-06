Food Giant robbed at gunpoint

Armed robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money from Food Giant on Sunday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Cape Girardeau Police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Monday.

The men held up a Food Giant employee at gunpoint and fled before police arrived, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the amount of cash stolen still is being determined but will not be released.

“You don’t know right off the bat how much,” he said. “They’ve still got to go back and audit and see.”

Nobody was injured during the robbery, and police are not releasing information about who the suspects were or where they are believed to have gone after the robbery.

Schmidt said the investigation is ongoing.