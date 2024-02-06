Food Giant in Chaffee is robbed

Police are investigating after armed men Sunday night robbed a Food Giant in Chaffee, Missouri.
Scott County sheriff's Capt. Ryan Dennis said Chaffee police received a 911 call at 10:02 p.m. from the grocery store.
Two suspects wearing gray-hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants stole an undisclosed amount of cash and several checks from the store's office, Dennis said.
One of the men showed a handgun to the four or five employees who were present during the heist, Dennis said. "They were in and out in less than two minutes," Dennis said.
No one was injured.
A Cape Girardeau Food Giant was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month. Dennis said police are investigating a possible link between the two crimes.
"As of right now, it's not 100 percent, but we are looking into that as a possibility but have not confirmed that at this time," Dennis said.
