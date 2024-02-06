Food Giant in Chaffee is robbed

Police are investigating after armed men Sunday night robbed a Food Giant in Chaffee, Missouri.

Scott County sheriff's Capt. Ryan Dennis said Chaffee police received a 911 call at 10:02 p.m. from the grocery store.

Two suspects wearing gray-hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants stole an undisclosed amount of cash and several checks from the store's office, Dennis said.

One of the men showed a handgun to the four or five employees who were present during the heist, Dennis said. "They were in and out in less than two minutes," Dennis said.