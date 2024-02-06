All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2019

Food delivery service Waitr set to begin Monday in Cape

An online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online, and also will be compatible with iPhones and Android devices...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

An online food delivery service called Waitr will launch next week in Cape Girardeau.

Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect restaurants to customers. It will be available online, and also will be compatible with iPhones and Android devices.

In January, Waitr partnered with BiteSquad — which announced late last year it was bringing an on-demand food delivery service to Cape Girardeau. Combined, BiteSquad and Waitr have food delivery operations in approximately 250 cities in the U.S.

“We are one company,” said Waitr media relations director Dean Turcol. “Two brands, but one company. It’s the Waitr brand that we’re bringing to Cape Girardeau.”

A similar delivery company, carGO, launched in Cape Girardeau as a ride-hailing service in 2016 and expanded into food delivery in 2017. CarGO lists more than 50 partnering food establishments in and around Cape Girardeau.

“We’re currently partnering with restaurants in the Cape Girardeau market and are looking to launch this coming Monday with about 20 restaurants,” according to Tommy Angelle, who manages Waitr’s market startups.

Cape Girardeau will be Waitr’s second Missouri location, joining St. Joseph, where the service was launched in June.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We have drivers hired and eventually we’re looking to hire over 100 drivers,” Angelle said. The service will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., but the availability of certain items will depend on the hours of participating restaurants.

Food and beverage establishments in Cape Girardeau that are partnering with Waitr will be listed on the free Waitr app, which is downloadable through Apple iTunes and Google Play.

“What separates us from other delivery services is that we have a flat $5 fee on all orders with no minimum order size requirement,” Angelle said. The Waitr app can also be used to place carryout orders at participating restaurants with no service fee.

The service’s delivery zone will be within 10 miles of each restaurant. Angelle said additional restaurants will be added to the service in the coming months.

Although Waitr will start making deliveries Monday, a public “launch party” is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at 21 Taps, 36 N. Spanish St.

For more information or to download the Waitr app, visit www.waitrapp.com.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy