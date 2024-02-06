Fontbonne University low-income students to get free tuition

Beginning in fall 2018, incoming freshmen who have an estimated family contribution of zero dollars after filing federal financial aid forms will be eligible for the program. The program is only for new students who are eligible for the Pell Grant, a full federal need-based award.

University tuition is just less than $25,500. Fontbonne President Mike Pressimone said the school plans to have individual donors cover about $8,500 per year after the Pell Grant covers nearly $6,000 per year. The university will discount the rest.

The program will start with 30 students.