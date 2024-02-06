Fonn-owned businesses now closed

Two businesses owned by a local neurosurgeon, who was convicted in 2017 of submitting fraudulent insurance claims, have closed, at least temporarily.

"For Lease" signs were hung last week above the entrance to The Bar, 117 Themis St., and in front of Chocolate Works, 411 Broadway.

Both businesses, as well as several other local concerns, are owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn.

Chocolate Works in Cape Girardeau Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, were convicted in November 2017 by a federal jury of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims. Following their conviction, a federal judge in St. Louis imposed fines and damages against Fonn totaling nearly $5.5 million.

A call Friday to the phone number on the "For Lease" banners was answered by a woman who identified herself as "Deborah." She did not provide her last name.