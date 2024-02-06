Focus on unity, love for 73rd National Day of Prayer

Cape Girardeans will celebrate the 73rd National Day of Prayer with a series of prayer services Thursday, May 2.
This year’s theme for the observance is ‘Lift up the Word, Light up the World.’
Robert F. Loggins Sr., who runs a ministry of the same name, will be among some half-dozen speakers at a 12 p.m. event at Ivers Square downtown.
Loggins is a member of Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and has been involved in ministries for almost 50 years.
“My ministry has been on prayer, discipleship and drawing people to the heart of God. Helping people to understand the power and the love of Jesus Christ helping people to really be free,” he said. “… What brings us together is that uniqueness of prayer and care and compassion and love. It’s a tremendous climate when we do that.”
Loggins has worked with several denominations for various religious events across Missouri and elsewhere, including as a preacher in Jackson and hosting workshops in Cape Girardeau.
He said he wanted listeners to feel love and respect for one another at the prayer event.
“The heart of our nation — one nation, under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all — that’s the core value of our nation, and we’ve got to get back to that,” he said. “… Our country is a great country, still is and always will be, as we continue to look toward the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Loggins has also spoken at National Day of Prayer events in Jefferson City, Sedalia and St. Louis.
Ron Watts, senior pastor at La Croix Church, 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, said his church is hosting a combined prayer service featuring pastors and a combined band from six local churches at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ll pray for first responders, the business community, government leaders and the church,” Watts said.
This annual event rotates between churches every year, and this year is La Croix’s turn as host. The other churches are Bethel Assembly of God, Cape Bible Chapel, Discover Life Church, Lynwood Baptist Church and Lighthouse United.
“I think there’s a beauty and power in unity when the church comes together. We want to bless our community here and bless our county and pray for it and do so in the spirit of unity,” Watts added.
President Harry S. Truman signed a bill in 1952 requiring each subsequent president to proclaim a National Day of Prayer on a day of their choosing. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to have it always be on the first Thursday in May.
