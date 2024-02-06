Focus on unity, love for 73rd National Day of Prayer

Cape Girardeans will celebrate the 73rd National Day of Prayer with a series of prayer services Thursday, May 2.

This year’s theme for the observance is ‘Lift up the Word, Light up the World.’

Robert F. Loggins Sr., who runs a ministry of the same name, will be among some half-dozen speakers at a 12 p.m. event at Ivers Square downtown.

Loggins is a member of Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and has been involved in ministries for almost 50 years.

“My ministry has been on prayer, discipleship and drawing people to the heart of God. Helping people to understand the power and the love of Jesus Christ helping people to really be free,” he said. “… What brings us together is that uniqueness of prayer and care and compassion and love. It’s a tremendous climate when we do that.”

Loggins has worked with several denominations for various religious events across Missouri and elsewhere, including as a preacher in Jackson and hosting workshops in Cape Girardeau.

He said he wanted listeners to feel love and respect for one another at the prayer event.