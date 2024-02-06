SIKESTON, Mo. -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact locally, as one Sikeston bank is temporarily closed.
Jeffrey D. Barker, president and CEO of Focus Bank, released a statement Sunday, reporting two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Sikeston branch will be closed until further notice.
Barker said the facility will be disinfected and all branch employees will be tested and have been instructed to remain quarantined until test results are received.
"As a precaution, Focus Bank encourages all customers who visited the Sikeston branch within the last 10 days to monitor themselves for COVID symptoms and seek medical care if needed," Barker said in the release. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we remain closed to ensure the safety of our employees, families and the community."
Barker said ATMs and mobile banking services will be operational and branches in Charleston and East Prairie, Missouri, will continue to be open.
