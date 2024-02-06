Focus Bank brings financial literacy to schools

Focus Bank is bringing financial literacy education to students in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas by providing free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance.

Focus Bank started the financial literacy project more than 10 years ago using a different program. Several years ago, they transitioned to the Banzai program. Since then, Focus Bank has served more than 20,000 students in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas, according to Anna Ferrell, director of marketing and business development at Focus Bank.

More than 45 schools in the region have enrolled in the program, Ferrel said.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try managing a budget, saving for a goal and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely.