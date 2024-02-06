Flu not as severe as last year, officials say

While there has been an uptick in illness at some schools recently, Southeast Missouri’s flu season so far is not as severe as last year, according to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

Vanessa Presley, Cape Girardeau County communicable disease coordinator and public health nurse, said the flu season started off pretty slow, but it has picked up.

The totals as of Friday morning were not anywhere near last year’s totals at this time, Presley said. There had been 226 Type A and 22 Type B flu diagnoses officially reported, she said.

But Presley stressed those numbers can change at any time. There also are different viruses within those types, she added.

“This is all lab-confirmed. It’s not people calling in and saying, ‘I have the flu,’” she said. “We get it from doctors’ offices, hospitals and labs.”

She said the age group most susceptible to contracting the flu is between age 5 and 24. Younger children and older people are more susceptible to most anything, flu included, Presley said.

So far this year, within the State of Missouri, there have been eight deaths reported associated with flu and possibly pneumonia, she said.

“This time last year, there were 74 deaths (due to the flu),” she confirmed.

Within Missouri, there have been nearly 10,413 total official flu reports, compared to 66,373 this time last year, Presley said.

But, she said, those numbers could be different this time next week.

Reports of the flu usually begin in October and November, she said. But on the average, January and February are considered the highest point of flu season, she explained, adding some years it might extend to March.

“It just depends on when it decides to hit and when it decides to leave,” she said. “It’s got a mind of its own.”