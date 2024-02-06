All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2023

Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County

Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen statewide since the start of the flu season Oct. 1, she said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Georganne Syler, second from the left, speaks before during the Aug. 23, 2022, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees. From left, PHC director Jane Wernsman; Syler; and board members William Lewis, Eric Becking and Diane Howard. Not pictured: PHC board chair John Freeze. The trustees heard "concerning" information about flu and gonorrhea cases during their Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting.
Southeast Missourian file

Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen statewide since the start of the flu season Oct. 1, she said.

"If the trend continues, we may see a new state record for flu," said Grim, an epidemiologist, who presents a communicable disease report monthly to trustees.

She added that through mid-January, 2,650 influenza cases have been seen in the county.

"We saw 711 cases in December 2022, which is quite early to see them at that level," she said, adding she anticipates another peak before the end of flu season in May.

STD report

When it comes to sexually transmitted diseases, "We're seeing some pretty big increases" in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, Grim said. "For the entire year of 2022, we had 491 chlamydia cases in the county, which is a very high number. We also saw 194 gonorrhea and 114 syphilis reports last year."

In December alone, the following STD data were recorded:

  • Chlamydia: 24.
  • Gonorrhea: 15.
  • Syphilis: 6.

Untreated chlamydia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), may cause permanent damage to a woman's reproductive system.

In other words, chlamydia may leave a woman infertile, Grim said.

Additionally, chlamydia may also trigger potentially fatal ectopic pregnancies, the CDC says. "Ectopic" refers to a pregnancy occurring outside a womb.

Conclusions

"I think a lot of the STD and flu increases, which are concerning, may be due to people being tested more often in the aftermath of COVID. The numbers may reflect more people getting tested and treated now," said Grim in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Grim added a word of advice.

"The one thing I would say about STDs is how important it is to get treated. We have testing here at the Health Center and we provide treatment for free," Grim said.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau, near Shawnee Park Center. Normal operating hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Appointments are recommended. The office may be reached at (573) 335-7846.

