Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County

Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen statewide since the start of the flu season Oct. 1, she said.

"If the trend continues, we may see a new state record for flu," said Grim, an epidemiologist, who presents a communicable disease report monthly to trustees.

She added that through mid-January, 2,650 influenza cases have been seen in the county.

"We saw 711 cases in December 2022, which is quite early to see them at that level," she said, adding she anticipates another peak before the end of flu season in May.

STD report

When it comes to sexually transmitted diseases, "We're seeing some pretty big increases" in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, Grim said. "For the entire year of 2022, we had 491 chlamydia cases in the county, which is a very high number. We also saw 194 gonorrhea and 114 syphilis reports last year."

In December alone, the following STD data were recorded: