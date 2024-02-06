Flu cases up significantly in Cape Girardeau County

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021.
Wernsman said the flu season — which runs from October through May — usually peaks in late January and February but things are different this winter.
"We've already seen a peak in December," she said, noting the county will report the following data to the health department's Board of Trustees at its next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.
"I don't think you can boil down the reason for the hike to one specific cause, although people are seeking more preventive care now and are being tested more often than in previous years," she said.
"It's still not too late to get a flu vaccination," said Wernsman, who also serves as the county's health officer.
To make an appointment, county residents are advised to call (573) 335-7846 Mondays through Fridays during normal operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The health department is at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.
Flu shots are also available, Wernsman said, through pharmacies, retail stores and private physicians.
"The single best thing people can do is wash their hands. Hand-washing is one of the best preventive measures we have," she said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.