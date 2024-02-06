All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 20, 2023

Flu cases up significantly in Cape Girardeau County

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021. Wernsman said the flu season — which runs from October through May — usually peaks in late January and February but things are different this winter...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021.

Wernsman said the flu season — which runs from October through May — usually peaks in late January and February but things are different this winter.

"We've already seen a peak in December," she said, noting the county will report the following data to the health department's Board of Trustees at its next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

  • 711 cases (December 2022).
  • 463 cases (November 2022).
  • Highest number of flu cases reported to-date are in the 5 to 14 age group.
  • Majority of cases are influenza A.

Drilling down

"I don't think you can boil down the reason for the hike to one specific cause, although people are seeking more preventive care now and are being tested more often than in previous years," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Taking care

"It's still not too late to get a flu vaccination," said Wernsman, who also serves as the county's health officer.

To make an appointment, county residents are advised to call (573) 335-7846 Mondays through Fridays during normal operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health department is at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

Flu shots are also available, Wernsman said, through pharmacies, retail stores and private physicians.

"The single best thing people can do is wash their hands. Hand-washing is one of the best preventive measures we have," she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy