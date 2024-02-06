Flu cases up significantly in Cape Girardeau County

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, the final two months of 2022 saw a "substantial" year-over-year increase in flu cases from the same period in 2021.

Wernsman said the flu season — which runs from October through May — usually peaks in late January and February but things are different this winter.

"We've already seen a peak in December," she said, noting the county will report the following data to the health department's Board of Trustees at its next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

711 cases (December 2022).

463 cases (November 2022).

Highest number of flu cases reported to-date are in the 5 to 14 age group.

Majority of cases are influenza A.

Drilling down

"I don't think you can boil down the reason for the hike to one specific cause, although people are seeking more preventive care now and are being tested more often than in previous years," she said.