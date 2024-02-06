Flu cases drop significantly in Cape Girardeau County

Influenza cases in Cape Girardeau County fell by more than 89% from December's 711 cases falling to 75 in January.

Seventy of the January cases were influenza A strain while five were influenza B.

"My hope is that this is a true drop in the number of cases and not just a reporting issue following the Christmas holidays," said epidemiologist Autumn Grim, assistant director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, who prepares monthly communicable disease reports. "This is an incredibly good thing because we were afraid there would be a second peak in cases after the high number recorded in December."

COVID-19 cases fell nearly 15% to 409 in January, from December's 479.

"We see (coronavirus) occurrences steadily declining both in the county and statewide," Grim said.