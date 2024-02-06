Flu cases being seen earlier in Cape Girardeau County

Influenza, particularly influenza A, is being seen earlier than usual this year, according to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"In a typical year, we probably wouldn't be seeing numbers quite as high as what we're seeing right now," said Autumn Grim, the department's epidemiologist and project coordinator, who reports monthly to the health center's Board of Trustees on communicable disease in the county.

"We had 10 (flu) cases in September, 463 in October, and for November, we are already at that figure and then some," said Grim, who spoke to the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"What we usually see with the flu season is, you're going to get those peaks, those really large numbers, in January and February. The fact that we're seeing these figures prior to the holidays is definitely concerning."

Grim explained that 2022 "is a H1N1 year, and those years tend to be a little more severe with respiratory symptoms."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, influenza A (H1N1) strain, colloquially referred to as "swine flu," was detected in the U.S. in 2009 and "spread quickly across the United States and the world."