All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 2, 2022

Flu cases being seen earlier in Cape Girardeau County

Influenza, particularly influenza A, is being seen earlier than usual this year, according to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. "In a typical year, we probably wouldn't be seeing numbers quite as high as what we're seeing right now," said Autumn Grim, the department's epidemiologist and project coordinator, who reports monthly to the health center's Board of Trustees on communicable disease in the county...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A senior citizen receives a shot Oct. 26, 2021, at a flu clinic in Brattleboro, Vermont. Cape Girardeau County health officials have reported a significant number of flu cases this fall.
A senior citizen receives a shot Oct. 26, 2021, at a flu clinic in Brattleboro, Vermont. Cape Girardeau County health officials have reported a significant number of flu cases this fall.Kristopher Radder ~ The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, file

Influenza, particularly influenza A, is being seen earlier than usual this year, according to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"In a typical year, we probably wouldn't be seeing numbers quite as high as what we're seeing right now," said Autumn Grim, the department's epidemiologist and project coordinator, who reports monthly to the health center's Board of Trustees on communicable disease in the county.

"We had 10 (flu) cases in September, 463 in October, and for November, we are already at that figure and then some," said Grim, who spoke to the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"What we usually see with the flu season is, you're going to get those peaks, those really large numbers, in January and February. The fact that we're seeing these figures prior to the holidays is definitely concerning."

Grim explained that 2022 "is a H1N1 year, and those years tend to be a little more severe with respiratory symptoms."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, influenza A (H1N1) strain, colloquially referred to as "swine flu," was detected in the U.S. in 2009 and "spread quickly across the United States and the world."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Monday, Nov. 28, CDC reported 6.2 million flu cases, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths so far this fall.

Recommendation

For those who haven't gotten a flu vaccine, Grim said it is not too late.

"Vaccines are meant to lessen severity of illness, too. If you've had a flu vaccine, if you get the flu, it's probably not going to be as severe, probably won't end up in the hospital," she said.

"We don't have any flu clinics scheduled in December. We had them in October and November to get ahead of the peak. We do offer vaccines here (at the health department) daily. If somebody wants to call and walk in, we can certainly accommodate that but we don't have any (more) clinics scheduled," she added.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is located at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

For more information call (573) 335-7846 or visit www.capecountyhealth.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy