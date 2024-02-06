Misty Whitaker of Cape Girardeau receives a flower from STREAM specialist Kelley Branch during the Flowers for Fierce Females event Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Talking about the "Flowers for Fierce Females" name, Jefferson Elementary School principal Leigh Ragsdale said instead of calling it "Mother's Day" they wanted to find something inclusive to incorporate not just mothers, but also those playing a mother role and any female who "helps our community be better." Jacob Wiegand