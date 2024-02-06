Shopping, tastings, demonstrations, classes and DIY workshops are just some of the fun in store for women who attend the Flourish Ladies Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Hosted by Flourish Womenï¿½s Magazine, this one-night-only event will feature an evening-long vendor market full of local artisans, retailers, small businesses and organizations; main stage demonstrations and entertainment; and scheduled workshops and classes.

ï¿½Flourish Ladies Night Out is a chance for the women of our community to have fellowship with each other, spending time with women we already love, as well as meeting new friends,ï¿½ said Mia Pohlman, editor of Flourish. ï¿½Itï¿½s an evening to celebrate women, and a gathering place of all things good: friends, food, live music, pampering, creativity and giveaways.ï¿½

Scheduled classes include an Introduction to Hand Lettering with Mollie Paperie; a Wood Sign Workshop led by Board and Brush Creative Studio; button and letterpress card-making demonstrations by Catapult Creative House; and health and wellness activities by SoutheastHEALTH, including chair massages, cooking demonstrations and a self-defense class. There also will be a fun-and-games room with minute-to-win-it games where attendees can win prizes.

On the main stage, attendees will be able to see live entertainment by local musicians Claire Moore, Alex Mayes and Templesmith, as well as a performance by students from The Dance Center.