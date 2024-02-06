All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 8, 2018

Flourish Ladies Night features lineup of fun, shopping and entertainment

Shopping, tastings, demonstrations, classes and DIY workshops are just some of the fun in store for women who attend the Flourish Ladies Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Hosted by Flourish Womenï¿½s Magazine, this one-night-only event will feature an evening-long vendor market full of local artisans, retailers, small businesses and organizations; main stage demonstrations and entertainment; and scheduled workshops and classes...

Southeast Missourian
Attendees prepare for the keynote speech during the Flourish Magazine Women's Summit on May 5, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees prepare for the keynote speech during the Flourish Magazine Women's Summit on May 5, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Shopping, tastings, demonstrations, classes and DIY workshops are just some of the fun in store for women who attend the Flourish Ladies Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Hosted by Flourish Womenï¿½s Magazine, this one-night-only event will feature an evening-long vendor market full of local artisans, retailers, small businesses and organizations; main stage demonstrations and entertainment; and scheduled workshops and classes.

ï¿½Flourish Ladies Night Out is a chance for the women of our community to have fellowship with each other, spending time with women we already love, as well as meeting new friends,ï¿½ said Mia Pohlman, editor of Flourish. ï¿½Itï¿½s an evening to celebrate women, and a gathering place of all things good: friends, food, live music, pampering, creativity and giveaways.ï¿½

Scheduled classes include an Introduction to Hand Lettering with Mollie Paperie; a Wood Sign Workshop led by Board and Brush Creative Studio; button and letterpress card-making demonstrations by Catapult Creative House; and health and wellness activities by SoutheastHEALTH, including chair massages, cooking demonstrations and a self-defense class. There also will be a fun-and-games room with minute-to-win-it games where attendees can win prizes.

On the main stage, attendees will be able to see live entertainment by local musicians Claire Moore, Alex Mayes and Templesmith, as well as a performance by students from The Dance Center.

Attendees listen to a presentation during the Flourish Magazine Women's Summit on May 4, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees listen to a presentation during the Flourish Magazine Women's Summit on May 4, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Also scheduled for the main stage are presentations by the Cape Chamber Womenï¿½s Network, the Central Middle School Tiger Lilies, a beauty demonstration by Eden Salon & Spa and an aerial arts demonstration by The Edge ï¿½ Your Fitness Advantage.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to make plans to stay until 9 p.m. for the grand prize giveaway of a Girlfriend Getaway for two, courtesy of Elite Travel Inc. Door prizes will be given away throughout the night.

Tickets are on sale now for $5 for general admission and will be available at the door for $10. A portion of sales from each ticket will be donated to the Central Middle School Tiger Lilies with a matching donation provided by the Flourish Ladies Night Out giving back partner Edward Jones ï¿½ Cheryl A. Mothes, financial adviser.

Space in classes and workshops is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To view a full list of the sold-out vendor market and to purchase tickets, visit women.semissourian.com.

Pertinent address:

1625 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy