Shopping, tastings, demonstrations, classes and DIY workshops are just some of the fun in store for women who attend the Flourish Ladies Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Hosted by Flourish Womenï¿½s Magazine, this one-night-only event will feature an evening-long vendor market full of local artisans, retailers, small businesses and organizations; main stage demonstrations and entertainment; and scheduled workshops and classes.
ï¿½Flourish Ladies Night Out is a chance for the women of our community to have fellowship with each other, spending time with women we already love, as well as meeting new friends,ï¿½ said Mia Pohlman, editor of Flourish. ï¿½Itï¿½s an evening to celebrate women, and a gathering place of all things good: friends, food, live music, pampering, creativity and giveaways.ï¿½
Scheduled classes include an Introduction to Hand Lettering with Mollie Paperie; a Wood Sign Workshop led by Board and Brush Creative Studio; button and letterpress card-making demonstrations by Catapult Creative House; and health and wellness activities by SoutheastHEALTH, including chair massages, cooking demonstrations and a self-defense class. There also will be a fun-and-games room with minute-to-win-it games where attendees can win prizes.
On the main stage, attendees will be able to see live entertainment by local musicians Claire Moore, Alex Mayes and Templesmith, as well as a performance by students from The Dance Center.
Also scheduled for the main stage are presentations by the Cape Chamber Womenï¿½s Network, the Central Middle School Tiger Lilies, a beauty demonstration by Eden Salon & Spa and an aerial arts demonstration by The Edge ï¿½ Your Fitness Advantage.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to make plans to stay until 9 p.m. for the grand prize giveaway of a Girlfriend Getaway for two, courtesy of Elite Travel Inc. Door prizes will be given away throughout the night.
Tickets are on sale now for $5 for general admission and will be available at the door for $10. A portion of sales from each ticket will be donated to the Central Middle School Tiger Lilies with a matching donation provided by the Flourish Ladies Night Out giving back partner Edward Jones ï¿½ Cheryl A. Mothes, financial adviser.
Space in classes and workshops is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To view a full list of the sold-out vendor market and to purchase tickets, visit women.semissourian.com.
Pertinent address:
1625 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
