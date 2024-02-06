Flourish Downtown Day Out highlights art, music, local businesses

The first Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday created a “place of connection” for community members and local businesses, one of its organizers said.

The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations, make-and-take projects at Board and Brush, and more family-friendly activities during the day-long event at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. And a vendor market and food truck rally were held in the afternoon and into the evening in the parking lots behind 301 and 325 Broadway, along with a miniature golf course set up in the parking lot.

Jamie Phillips, project manager for rustmedia — which publishes Flourish — said, overall, more than 30 vendors participated in the Downtown Day Out.

“Some [businesses] were at our farmers market, some did demonstrations in their shops,” Phillips said. “We wanted to offer a lot of different things to not only bring people in their doors, but also so we can tell people about Flourish magazine.”

Mia Pohlman, lead writer for Flourish, said the magazine is primarily targeted toward women in the Southeast Missouri region, and telling women’s stories. However, Flourish Downtown Day Out was for everyone.

Jocelyn Anderson, owner of Bloom Studio and Gifts in Cape Girardeau, laughs while speaking to children during the Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. In the evening portion of the all-day event, a vendor market and food truck gathering were held behind 301 Broadway and featured booths from more than 30 local businesses and organizations. Brooke Holford

“[Flourish] is a place of connection for women within our community and a place to share life,” Pohlman said. “But, today is a place of connection for not just women in our community, but everyone, and for people to come out and meet new people and just have a good time.”