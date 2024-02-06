Flourish at the Farm event coming to town

Looking for a girls night out or wanna do some local Christmas shopping? Look no further as Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women, is holding Flourish at the Farm on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event, from 5:30 until 9 p.m., will be held at Rusted Route Farms, located at 5739 Route W in Jackson.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of holiday shopping with some of Flourish's favorite businesses while sipping cocktails, eating food and enjoying music and art.