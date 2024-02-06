Flourish at the Farm event coming to town

Looking for a girls night out or wanna do some local Christmas shopping? Look no further as Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women, is holding Flourish at the Farm on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event, from 5:30 until 9 p.m., will be held at Rusted Route Farms, located at 5739 Route W in Jackson.
Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of holiday shopping with some of Flourish's favorite businesses while sipping cocktails, eating food and enjoying music and art.
Activities included with general admission are the vendors market, making your own s'mores, indulging in a hot cocoa and cookie bar by Grace Coffee + Cafe and Area Properties Real Estate-River Region, art journaling with Flourish editor Mia Pohlman, entry for door prizes, create-a-card for the Missouri Veterans Home and area nursing homes, watching an outdoor Christmas movie and Christmas trivia and bingo for the chance to win a prize.
Tickets are on sale now at https://flourishatthefarm.eventbrite.com. Tickets are priced at $10 for general admission.
A list of vendors who will be at the event are Alliance Dermatology, Bella's Pet Products, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Bethany Byrd and Associates-Dream Vacations, Eden Health Spa & Salon, Fifty-Seven Third, Beauty Collective Suite, Frame A Memory Photography LLC, FRESH Healthy Cafe Cape Girardeau, Imagine That Boutique, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.-Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill Cakes, Mary Kay-Jana Jateff, Miss Priss Boutique, MNTN Meadow Collection, PeeWee's Custom T's and Embroidery, Tre's Belle Boutique, Wandering Rhodes Boutique, Water & William Olive Oil Co., West Em Medical Spa and Wish Cape.