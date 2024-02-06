Florissant, Mo., woman wins lottery twice in single day

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A Florissant woman has won the lottery twice in a single day. KSDK-TV reported Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan's lucky day. That morning, she won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000...