Florissant, Mo., woman wins lottery twice in single day

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A Florissant woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.
KSDK-TV reported Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan's lucky day. That morning, she won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000.
This isn't the first time someone has won two big prizes in one day. Earlier in November, a North Carolina woman won more than $1 million between two lottery prizes in a single day.
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com
