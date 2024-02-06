Florissant man arrested in Stoddard County

A Florissant, Missouri, man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elliott Hendricks, 27, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated, speeding and window-tint violation.
He was taken to Stoddard County Jail and released.
