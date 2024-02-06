All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2019

Florida woman bites intruder who forced his way into home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A nearly toothless South Florida woman bit a man who forced his way into her apartment. Alice Coleman said she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old said when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.

Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A nearly toothless South Florida woman bit a man who forced his way into her apartment. Alice Coleman said she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old said when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside. She sids he kept calling her "mama" and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman said "with the little teeth I got, I bit him." Coleman said she ran out of the apartment, and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor's house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Coleman said she'll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.

State News
