News June 13, 2019

Floodwater's good for something

Luke Bergard, 12, attaches a frog-shaped lure to his line before fishing in a flood-swollen Juden Creek on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at near a closed portion of Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. Bergard said he was fishing for gar, which he had seen in the creek since the floodwaters had come up. He employed a short-pulling reel technique he said he learned on YouTube to make the lure appear more lifelike. "They're not dangerous," he said of the gar. "They just have teeth."...