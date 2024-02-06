Flooding leaves dozens of sinkholes in C'ville

ST. LOUIS -- Dozens of sinkholes, some up to 12 feet deep, are dotting the landscape in the small southeastern Missouri city of Caruthersville, forcing road detours, swallowing sections of people's yards and leaving city leaders scrambling to make repairs.

Months of flooding along the Mississippi River are to blame for the problems in the city of 6,000 people, which was "built on a swamp," according to Mayor Sue Grantham. The nearly four dozen sinkholes have caused an estimated $4.5 million in damage, and things may get worse.

"It's probably going to continue, and we may find more," Grantham said Friday.

The holes range wildly in size, but the largest are up to 10 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep, Grantham estimated.

Federal and state money will help with about 90 percent of the repair costs, but the city, which is near the Tennessee border and in one of Missouri's poorest counties, will be hard-pressed to cover its approximately $450,000 share.

"We're looking for help from other places as well," Grantham said.

So far, no verified damage has been confirmed at homes or businesses, though holes are showing up in yards.