NewsMay 28, 2017
Flooding costs in Missouri estimated at $86 million
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A preliminary assessment has found about $86 million of damage and costs from recent flooding and storms in Missouri.

The figures provided Thursday by the state Department of Public Safety include almost $58 million of public costs for damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency-response efforts.

The assessment includes an additional $28 million of costs for individuals whose homes and belongings were damaged.

Gov. Eric Greitens had asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration that would provide federal aid in 51 counties, including 37 counties for individual aid and 46 for public assistance. Some of those counties overlap.

Severe weather between April 28 and May 11 caused record flooding on at least 12 rivers and major creeks. Three-hundred-sixty-nine homes were destroyed and 848 had major damage.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

