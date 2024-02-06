Flooding costs in Missouri estimated at $86 million

The assessment includes an additional $28 million of costs for individuals whose homes and belongings were damaged.

Gov. Eric Greitens had asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration that would provide federal aid in 51 counties, including 37 counties for individual aid and 46 for public assistance. Some of those counties overlap.

Severe weather between April 28 and May 11 caused record flooding on at least 12 rivers and major creeks. Three-hundred-sixty-nine homes were destroyed and 848 had major damage.