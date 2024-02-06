Flooding causes culvert replacement in Cape Girardeau County

August rains and flooding have caused Cape Girardeau County officials to deal with multiple reports of washed-out roads and culverts.

For County Road 392 near the Bollinger/Cape Girardeau County line, commissioners recently approved an "emergency" request from the county's highway department to buy a large culvert from Contech Engineered Solutions to replace one destroyed by flooding. Purchase price was $15,523.20.

Floodwaters swept through Glen Allen, Missouri, on Aug. 14, compounding earlier damage and loss of life April 4 from an EF2 tornado in the same Bollinger County hamlet of 57 residents.

Five people died as a result of the twister.