Flooding along Mississippi River not expected to impact Cape Girardeau
Mississippi River levels at Cape Girardeau are expected to crest Monday, May 8, at 26.5 feet, well shy of the flood stage at 32 feet. Thirty-two locations along the river are either in or are forecast to be in a major flood stage from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. In La Crosse, Wisconsin, the river crested Wednesday, April 26, to its highest level since 2001. Rapid melting of a giant Minnesota snowpack is blamed for the flooding danger.U.S. Geological Survey