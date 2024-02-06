All sections
NewsMay 9, 2017

Flooding adds to Bloomfield Road headaches

Motorists pass ongoing construction as they go east Monday on Bloomfield Road near the entrance to Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. In addition to widening a part of Bloomfield Road, the project includes installation of storm sewers and two small prefabricated bridges and construction of an 8-foot-wide walking trail. With flooding causing Highway 74 to be closed from the Dutchtown exit to Highway 25, there are no alternate routes to get to the south end of Bloomfield Road...

Laura Simon
Motorists pass ongoing construction as they go east Monday on Bloomfield Road near the entrance to Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. In addition to widening a part of Bloomfield Road, the project includes installation of storm sewers and two small prefabricated bridges and construction of an 8-foot-wide walking trail. With flooding causing Highway 74 to be closed from the Dutchtown exit to Highway 25, there are no alternate routes to get to the south end of Bloomfield Road.

Local News

