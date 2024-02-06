In spite of record rainfall, waterlogged fields, low commodity prices and a persistent trade war, Joe McCloskey considers himself luckier than most.

“This has been the most difficult year in my 40-year history of farming,” McCloskey said.

“The weekly rains have reduced the corn acres in Mississippi County to about a third of what they should be, and with the river flooding and seep water the way it is, soybean planting is way behind schedule,” he said. “The only machinery that can get across saturated land like that is a crop duster.”

McCloskey, 66, farms about 400 acres near Charleston, Missouri, that several generations of his family have farmed since 1942. His will be the last generation of McCloskeys to farm in Mississippi County as he plans to retire in the next few years and his four daughters have chosen not to pursue careers in agriculture.

In a normal year, McCloskey said he would have had all of his soybeans planted by mid-May.

Joe McCloskey holds soybeans in one of his barns Wednesday near Charleston, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON ~ Southeast Missourian

“Last year, on May the 15th, I was the first farmer in Mississippi County to certify my planted acres,” he said. This year, rain and floodwaters kept McCloskey from getting his crop in the ground until June 18.

And he was still the first farmer in the county to certify his acreage.

“There are thousands of acres inside the levees that are either underwater or are too wet to plant because of seep water,” he said. Even after he completed his planting, McCloskey had to replant more than 100 acres and the wet field conditions kept him from planting any corn acres as he had planned.

In addition to the acreage he farms, McCloskey rents out several hundred acres to other farming operations.

“One of our rental farms has been too wet to plant so far, and now the seep water and rain has it saturated,” he said.

Sparse-growing soybeans, planted about two weeks ago, are seen Wednesday on Joe McCloskey's farm near Charleston, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON ~ Southeast Missourian

“The rain has been incessant,” McCloskey continued. “Seems like we’ve been getting a 2-inch rain every week and by the time it gets dry enough to go into the field, it’s raining again. They can’t pump the water out because the water on the outside of the levee is so much higher than the inside so if you tried to pump the seep water out it would just come back in. You have to choose your battle and pick your line of defense.”

Flooding isn’t unusual every year within the Mississippi County levee system. However, fields usually dry out well in advance of spring planting.

“But not this year,” McCloskey said. “This year, the river has been a flood stage essentially since Christmas. Since Dec. 28, I think there have only been five days when it was below flood stage.”

McCloskey’s situation is not unique. Hundreds of farms throughout Mississippi County and much of Southeast Missouri have been waiting for the ground to dry out so seeds can be planted and, because it’s so late in the planting season, more acres are being planted in soybeans, which can be planted later in the year than other crops such as corn.

More soybeans are grown in Southeast Missouri than any other crop and Mississippi County is second only to New Madrid County in soybean production among all Missouri counties. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, farmers in Mississippi County harvested more than 9.8 million bushels of soybeans in 2017, the most recent reporting year (New Madrid County checked in at nearly 11.5 million bushels that year).

Joe McCloskey is reflected in one of his truck-door windows Wednesday near Charleston, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON ~ Southeast Missourian

But this year, production is expected to be lower than normal because many acres simply won’t be planted.

Tens of millions

Laura Nolan, a risk management specialist with Diversified Services Agency in Cape Girardeau, handles crop insurance policies for hundreds of farm operations, including McCloskey’s, throughout nine Southeast Missouri counties and expects three times as many crop insurance claims this year as she might see in an average year.

“This is the most challenging year most farmers have ever seen,” Nolan said. “It’s shaping up to be one challenge after another. The record number of days with rainfall since November of 2018 has hindered all planting.”

Wet weather has been a challenge in past planting seasons, but this year has been especially challenging.