Nerves are getting frayed in McClure, Illinois, where floodwaters have surrounded the town and threaten to close the one remaining road out of the community.

“Everyone is aggravated, extremely worried and possibly mad,” McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Some McClure residents have posted on social media the flooding is because of a faulty floodgate somewhere in the levee system. However, John Osterhage, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ emergency management section in St. Louis, said there’s no truth to that rumor. He said the prolonged flooding within the levee’s protected area is the result of unusually lengthy period of time the Mississippi River has been in flood status this year, which has saturated the ground and kept the corps from opening floodgates at lower elevations to allow flooded fields to drain.

Illinois Route 3 between McClure and Route 146 to Cape Girardeau has been closed since the weekend when water on the highway became too deep for traffic. The closure coincided with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s closure of Illinois Route 146 between East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, and Route 3.

Route 3 north of McClure remained open Tuesday, although Dillon said parts of it were covered by 3 to 4 inches of floodwater.

“I have an SUV, so I drove through it with no problem at all, but there are vehicles that are smaller than mine that might have problems,” she said in an interview. “If we get more rain, they’re going to have to sandbag it, close it or something.”

The McClure mayor said she has been in regular contact with emergency management staff at the county and state levels.

“They have not forgotten about McClure,” she said.

Thousands of sandbags were delivered to the town earlier this week by the Illinois Department of Transportation to help protect the highway north of town.